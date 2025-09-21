Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY Stake Increased by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Hyster-Yale worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 133.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 89.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 148.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $36.69 on Friday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hyster-Yale Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

