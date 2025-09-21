Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.75, but opened at $139.60. Hoya shares last traded at $139.53, with a volume of 2,548 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Hoya to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hoya Trading Down 3.6%
Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
About Hoya
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
