Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Sold by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,147 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 59,686 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. The trade was a 52.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,535,085 shares of company stock valued at $78,035,921. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

