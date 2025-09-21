Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 3.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

