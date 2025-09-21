Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 196,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 350,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.