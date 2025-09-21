Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

