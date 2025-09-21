Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
