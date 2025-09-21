Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a 1.6% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.63.
About Headwater Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.