Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a 1.6% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

