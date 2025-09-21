Head-To-Head Review: Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) versus Its Competitors

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A -$7.34 million -0.11 Zion Oil & Gas Competitors $3.45 billion $608.45 million 5.95

Zion Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24% Zion Oil & Gas Competitors -63.24% 9.70% 5.32%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of -1.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas rivals beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.