Head-To-Head Review: Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and Southwest Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Gas $1.24 billion 1.38 $78.87 million $2.53 16.80 Southwest Gas $5.11 billion 1.10 $198.82 million $2.68 29.28

Analyst Recommendations

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Gas. Northwest Natural Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural Gas and Southwest Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Gas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Southwest Gas 0 2 2 1 2.80

Northwest Natural Gas presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Southwest Gas has a consensus price target of $81.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Northwest Natural Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural Gas is more favorable than Southwest Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Natural Gas has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northwest Natural Gas pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southwest Gas pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Natural Gas has raised its dividend for 70 consecutive years. Northwest Natural Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural Gas and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Gas 8.34% 8.60% 2.25% Southwest Gas 4.06% 6.98% 2.20%

Summary

Northwest Natural Gas beats Southwest Gas on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. It also engages in gas storage, water and wastewater, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investment businesses. In addition, the company provides natural gas service in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water and wastewater connections. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2023, it had 2,226,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.