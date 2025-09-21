Head-To-Head Contrast: Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) & LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.69 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc. and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

