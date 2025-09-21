Head-To-Head Contrast: Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) versus B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods -12.02% 7.16% 1.34% Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Bunzl”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.86 billion 0.20 -$251.25 million ($2.83) -1.64 Bunzl $15.05 billion 0.71 $640.23 million N/A N/A

Bunzl has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bunzl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunzl has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B&G Foods and Bunzl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80 Bunzl 0 4 1 3 2.88

B&G Foods currently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 31.47%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Bunzl.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. B&G Foods pays out -26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bunzl beats B&G Foods on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions. The Specialty segment includes, among others, the Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, Don Pepino, Sclafani, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit brands. The Meals segment focuses on the Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, Victoria, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid brands. The Frozen & Vegetables segment consists of Green Giant and Le Sueur brands. The Spices & Flavor Solutions segment offers Dash, Spice Islands, Weber, Ac’cent, Tone’s, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

