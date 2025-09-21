Head to Head Comparison: Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) & Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data I/O and Yaskawa Electric”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $22.73 million 1.33 -$3.09 million ($0.28) -11.46 Yaskawa Electric $3.53 billion 1.55 $376.12 million $2.83 14.93

Profitability

Yaskawa Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yaskawa Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Data I/O and Yaskawa Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -11.49% -14.60% -10.62% Yaskawa Electric 10.37% 12.90% 7.54%

Volatility & Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yaskawa Electric has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data I/O and Yaskawa Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yaskawa Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00

Data I/O presently has a consensus target price of $5.22, indicating a potential upside of 62.62%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Yaskawa Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yaskawa Electric beats Data I/O on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs. The company offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems, such as PSV2800 automated programming system which focuses on high-volume manufacturing in a lower cost platform; PSV7000 automated programming system for security deployment upgrades; PSV5000 automated programming system that combines mid-range capacity and supports security deployment; and PSV3500 automated programming system which provides basic programming needs. It also provides SentriX security deployment system; and LumenX and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. In addition, the company offers hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, internet of things, and industrial, as well as electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.