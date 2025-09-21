Head to Head Comparison: The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce.com and The Digital Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 1 2 3 0 2.33 The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Commerce.com currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.33%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than The Digital Development Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commerce.com and The Digital Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77% The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce.com and The Digital Development Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $337.54 million 1.20 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -22.86 The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Digital Development Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com.

Summary

Commerce.com beats The Digital Development Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About The Digital Development Group

(Get Free Report)

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company’s platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple’s suite of iPhones and iPads.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.