Head to Head Comparison: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) versus Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Tristar Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05% Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 13.29, meaning that its stock price is 1,229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and Tristar Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 43.13%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Tristar Wellness Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.35 -$146.59 million $2.01 6.01 Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tristar Wellness Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Tristar Wellness Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

