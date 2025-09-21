Head-To-Head Comparison: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) versus Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) and Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Enagas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -48.40% -27.98% -15.71% Enagas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Enagas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.40 -$83.07 million ($0.90) -2.94 Enagas $979.99 million 4.09 -$323.88 million N/A N/A

Clean Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enagas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and Enagas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 3 1 3.00 Enagas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Enagas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enagas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enagas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Enagas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Enagas

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.