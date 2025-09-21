Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.95. 1,479,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,897,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.0893 dividend. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,655.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 585,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 564,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 103.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 244,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 109,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

