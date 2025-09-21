Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tavoso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,312,000. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,323.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLXY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Galaxy Digital from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

GLXY opened at $32.87 on Friday. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

