Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,973 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.0%

VRRM stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.