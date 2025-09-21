Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,394 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,974 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,173 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,891,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,100,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

