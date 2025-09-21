Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

ORCL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

