Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.0%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

