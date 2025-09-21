Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,550 Sonoco Products Company $SON

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,646,000 after acquiring an additional 450,792 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 497,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

