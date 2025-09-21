Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

