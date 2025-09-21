Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.52 and last traded at C$66.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.85.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.