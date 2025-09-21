Grove Bank & Trust Makes New $40,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

