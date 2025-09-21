Grove Bank & Trust Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Celanese by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after buying an additional 1,773,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celanese by 134.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044,662 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 35.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,629,000 after buying an additional 819,489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 9,132.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 312,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 2.5%

CE opened at $44.34 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.81%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

