Gregory (Greg) Hall Buys 732,558 Shares of Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall bought 732,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$16,116.28.

Gregory (Greg) Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Gregory (Greg) Hall bought 208,000 shares of Alligator Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$4,992.00.

Alligator Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alligator Energy Company Profile

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Samphire Uranium project and Big Lake Uranium project situated in South Australia.

