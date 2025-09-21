Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.24% of Green Brick Partners worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 55.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $1,335,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 273,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,869.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

