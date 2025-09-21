Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Sells 241 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $29,128,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.3% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

