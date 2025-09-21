Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after buying an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after buying an additional 1,846,436 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

