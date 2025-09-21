GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 30% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,948,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,177,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 20.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$61.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.82.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.