Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 197 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $342,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $182,126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.43 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.