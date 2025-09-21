Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,732,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

