Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,740. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE VTR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.51%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

