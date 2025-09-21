Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 223 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 139.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Visa by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $342.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.23 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

