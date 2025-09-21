Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 473,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

