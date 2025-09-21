Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

GLAD opened at $23.62 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.