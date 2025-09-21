Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 139.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 377.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 737,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.