G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 236,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 631,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

