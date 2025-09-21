Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $240,000 in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,347,400,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $322.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

