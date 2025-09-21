Fulton Bank N.A. Has $329,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

