Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
FFC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AIRO Group’s Pullback: An Undervalued Growth Opportunity?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.