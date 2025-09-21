Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

