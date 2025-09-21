Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
PFD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AIRO Group’s Pullback: An Undervalued Growth Opportunity?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.