Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

PFD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

