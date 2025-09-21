Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 243,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 205,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $364.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $365.44. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

