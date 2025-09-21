First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
