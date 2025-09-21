First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

