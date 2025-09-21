First PREMIER Bank Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

