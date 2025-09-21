First PREMIER Bank Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

