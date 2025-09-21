First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $223.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

