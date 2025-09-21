First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.40. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The bank reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.41). First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Zacks Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

