F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,003.84. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

